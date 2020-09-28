Virginia posts new COVID-19 dashboard to help guide local decisionmakers

Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, has been sharing those metrics weekly with the public.

Dr. Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist, said the state looks daily at numbers such as the rate of cases, the percent of positive tests and the number or hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients and develops scores that assess whether the burden of disease is high, low or moderate, and whether community transmission is low, moderate or substantial.

The CDC on Sept. 15 released guidelines that are similar in the types of factors being assessed, but it weights them differently and looks at the behavior of the disease over the previous 14 days.

“We’re going to monitor the two different dashboards over the next week and see if we want to make any changes to the VDH metrics to see if we want them more aligned with the CDC metrics,” she said. “It could be that looking at it two different ways provides better information for understanding what’s happening in the region.” Or it could make it difficult to understand, she said.