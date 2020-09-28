Virginia posts new COVID-19 dashboard to help guide local decisionmakers

The Virginia Department of Health on Monday added to its website a new pandemic dashboard to give local leaders a better grasp of how the coronavirus is acting in their communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic metrics provide details on the burden, trend and transmission of the disease by health region, and are paired with a school metrics dashboard that drills down into each school system through the lens of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.
Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner of population health, said during a telephone news briefing that the department is not dictating what local leaders should do, but that she hopes they will use the information to guide their decisions.
“We hope communities use the tool to understand the data in their locality and also surrounding counties or localities to help understand the potential risk of introduction and/or subsequent transmission in other settings, like schools,” she said. “We hope it’s used to monitor trends, health care capacity and disease burden.”
While the dashboard is new to the public, it was developed during the summer and shared with local health districts in August. The districts, in turn, shared it with school boards and superintendents as they made decisions about whether to bring students and staff back into buildings.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, has been sharing those metrics weekly with the public.
Dr. Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist, said the state looks daily at numbers such as the rate of cases, the percent of positive tests and the number or hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients and develops scores that assess whether the burden of disease is high, low or moderate, and whether community transmission is low, moderate or substantial.
The CDC on Sept. 15 released guidelines that are similar in the types of factors being assessed, but it weights them differently and looks at the behavior of the disease over the previous 14 days.
“We’re going to monitor the two different dashboards over the next week and see if we want to make any changes to the VDH metrics to see if we want them more aligned with the CDC metrics,” she said. “It could be that looking at it two different ways provides better information for understanding what’s happening in the region.” Or it could make it difficult to understand, she said.
Presenting the information by region, when the regions are geographically large, does not provide a precise local picture. Peake said she expects that after the department evaluates the different methods of presenting the information, it will then provide the data by health districts or localities.
The Southwest Region has been split into two regions, with the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley grouped into the Near Southwest Region, along with Central Virginia, West Piedmont and Pittsylvania-Danville. The Far Southwest region includes everything west of the New River Valley.
The Near Southwest is showing a high burden of disease with substantial community transmission, but is trending downward.
The virus has behaved differently in each of those health districts. In the Roanoke Valley, many of the cases have been linked to outbreaks in businesses and long-term care facilities. It has disproportionately affect Hispanics, and the largest surge came early in the summer with returning Myrtle Beach goers.
In the New River Valley, case counts surged last month when college students returned to Radford University and Virginia Tech.
The department also made a change Monday to the way it reports educational outbreaks. It will now show whether they occurred in daycare, K-12 or higher education settings.
The Virginia Department of Health's new pandemic dashboard is at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/.
