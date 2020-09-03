Virginia prepares to vaccinate millions once COVID-19 vaccine is approved

Virginia’s health commissioner on Thursday said plans have been underway for months to figure out how to get a COVID-19 vaccine quickly to millions of people.

“When we get the vaccine, we are going to be in an unprecedented effort to vaccinate millions of people in the commonwealth of Virginia to protect the population from this disease,” Dr. Norman Oliver told the state’s Board of Health during its quarterly meeting. “It will be a huge number of people we will be attempting to vaccinate in a very short time.”

Oliver said an incident command center has been working since June to develop policies and to lay the groundwork for stockpiling necessary supplies, integrating technology and, what might prove the most difficult part, educating and communicating with the public.

“There is huge distrust around this issue because of politicization. That’ll present a huge challenge to us,” Oliver said.

He said he would be shocked if a vaccine is approved before the November election, as President Donald Trump predicts. Rather, he said it would likely be late winter before one of the three vaccines now in late-stage trials will be ready.