Virginia psychiatric hospital tells staff with positive tests to keep working if symptom free, prompting state to issue corrective guidance

Virginia’s mental health agency planned Friday to send information to the state psychiatric hospitals advising them that staff who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home.

The guidance follows an email with contradictory advice sent from the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute to its staff. The Danville Register & Bee reported Friday that the hospital’s chief operating officer on Aug. 4 emailed employees to tell them that if they test positive but do not have symptoms they should come to work. The email also told employees that if they tested negative they would not be given their result.

“As you know, we take the health and safety of both staff and clients at our facilities very seriously. The email sent out to SVMHI staff did give some incorrect guidance,” spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham said in an email.

She said the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services was sending guidance to all its facilities that include psychiatric hospitals and training centers that includes “a message that specifically highlights and reviews the appropriate procedures for staff who are exposed and/or positive for COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control says people who test positive but without symptoms can return to work after isolating for 10 days.