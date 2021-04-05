 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,023 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 626,171, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,725 on Monday, an increase of 19 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 31 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,360.

As of Monday morning, 32.8% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18.1% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday’s COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,023 to 626,171

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 19 to 26,725

Statewide deaths: Up 31 to 10,360

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,276

Bath County: 252

Bedford County: Up 4 to 6,107

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,431

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 868

Covington: 574

Craig County: 276

Floyd County: Up 2 to 805

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,874

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,173

Lexington: 1,152

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,258

Montgomery County: Up 10 to 8,888

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,470

Radford: 2,027

Roanoke: Up 15 to 8,059

Roanoke County: Up 5 to 7,824

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,453

Salem: Up 4 to 1,999

Wythe County: Up 11 to 2,389

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have now opened vaccinations to everyone. Anyone who lives in these districts and is in Phase 1a, b or c but has yet to receive an email invitation or phone call to set up an appointment should call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

