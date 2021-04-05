Virginia reports 1,023 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,023 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 626,171, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,725 on Monday, an increase of 19 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The state also reported 31 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,360.
As of Monday morning, 32.8% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18.1% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Monday’s COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,023 to 626,171
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 19 to 26,725
Statewide deaths: Up 31 to 10,360
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,276
Bath County: 252
Bedford County: Up 4 to 6,107
Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,431
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 868
Covington: 574
Craig County: 276
Floyd County: Up 2 to 805
Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,874
Giles County: Up 1 to 1,173
Lexington: 1,152
Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,258
Montgomery County: Up 10 to 8,888
Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,470
Radford: 2,027
Roanoke: Up 15 to 8,059
Roanoke County: Up 5 to 7,824
Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,453
Salem: Up 4 to 1,999
Wythe County: Up 11 to 2,389
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
