Virginia reports 1,035 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 618,976, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,455 on Wednesday, an increase of 88 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,252.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Wythe County, with 41 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 26.

As of Wednesday, 29.5% of Virginia's population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 15.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard

The state positivity rate remained at 5.7% — a number that has stated relatively the same for days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,035 to 618,976

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 88 to 26,455

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 10,252

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 4 to 1,267

Bath County: 251*

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,082

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,411

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 867

Covington: Up 1 to 569

Craig County: Up 2 to 272

Floyd County: 795

Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,843

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,156

Lexington: 1,151

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,196

Montgomery County: Up 26 to 8,780

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,456

Radford: Up 3 to 2,010

Roanoke: Up 6 to 7,985

Roanoke County: Up 11 to 7,776

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,446

Salem: 1,983

Wythe County: Up 41 to 2,313

*Represents a locality that that has had no change in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Anyone in Phase 1a or 1b who lives in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (cities of Roanoke, Covington and Roanoke and counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig) and who needs a vaccination appointment should call 540-613-6597 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents who meet the eligibility requirements and who have preregistered through vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877-829-4682 will be given appointments.

