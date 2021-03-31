Virginia reports 1,035 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 618,976, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,455 on Wednesday, an increase of 88 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,252.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Wythe County, with 41 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 26.

As of Wednesday, 29.5% of Virginia's population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 15.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state positivity rate remained at 5.7% — a number that has stated relatively the same for days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.