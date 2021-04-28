Virginia reports 1,120 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 657,154, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,271 on Wednesday, an increase of 77 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 11 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,735.

As of Wednesday morning, 29.4% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 43.5,% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.