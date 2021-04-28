 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 1,120 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virginia reports 1,120 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Virginia reported 1,120 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 657,154, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,271 on Wednesday, an increase of 77 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 11 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,735.

As of Wednesday morning, 29.4% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 43.5,% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,120 to 657,154

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 77 to 28,271

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 10,735

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,325

Bath County: 265

Bedford County: Up 4 to 6,235

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,495

Buena Vista: Down 3 to 887

Covington: 585*

Craig County: 306

Floyd County: Up 1 to 834

Franklin County: Up 7 to 3,979

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,246

Lexington: Up 3 to 1,168

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,558

Montgomery County: Up 14 to 9,240

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,583

Radford: Up 3 to 2,101

Roanoke: Up 13 to 8,334

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 8,114

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,499

Salem: Up 1 to 2,123

Wythe County: Up 8 to 2,587

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert