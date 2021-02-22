Virginia reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily tally since early November.

The state's cumulative case total during the pandemic is now 565,270, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Monday was 23,530, an increase of 49 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 155 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 7,486. Death counts have been much higher than normal over the past several days; the health department said that is because it is currently processing death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of cases. A more accurate count of COVID-related death rates, the department said, is the seven-day moving average, which was at about 21 on Feb. 14, the most recent data available.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 22 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 11.