 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Virginia reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily tally since early November.

The state's cumulative case total during the pandemic is now 565,270, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Monday was 23,530, an increase of 49 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 155 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 7,486. Death counts have been much higher than normal over the past several days; the health department said that is because it is currently processing death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of cases. A more accurate count of COVID-related death rates, the department said, is the seven-day moving average, which was at about 21 on Feb. 14, the most recent data available.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 22 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 11.

As of Monday, 1.6 million people, or 13.1% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 481,287 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages. 

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,155 to 565,270

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 49 to 23,530

Statewide deaths: Up 155 to 7,486

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,145

Bath County: 240*

Bedford County: Up 1 to 5,704

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,155

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 827

Covington: 630

Craig County: 236

Floyd County: 724

Franklin County: Up 2 to 3,656

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,044

Lexington: 1,083

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 6,859

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 7,343

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,271

Radford: Up 1 to 1,873

Roanoke: Up 4 to 7,386

Roanoke County: Up 11 to 7,177

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 1,248

Salem: Up 8 to 1,878

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,004

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert