 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Virginia reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 585,700, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,6661 on Sunday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 79 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 9,596.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, had declined to 6.2%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases continued to be in Montgomery County, with 29 new cases.

As of Sunday, 1.47 million people — or 17% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 55% had been fully vaccinated.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, Roanoke County had the highest rate per 100,000 of people who have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Rural Craig County had the lowest rate.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,163 to 585,700

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 24 to 24,661

Statewide deaths: Up 79 to 9,596

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,252

Bath County: 246

Bedford County: Up 7 to 5,842

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 2,271

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 847

Covington: 551*

Craig County: 246

Floyd County: Up 4 to 754

Franklin County: 3,742

Giles County: 1,091

Lexington: 1,125

Lynchburg: Up 1 to 6,946

Montgomery County: Up 29 to 8,075

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,337

Radford: Up 1 to 1,904

Roanoke: Up 14 to 7,636

Roanoke County: Up 18 to 7,453

Rockbridge County: Up 6 to 1,315

Salem: Up 6 to 1,878

Wythe County: 2,051

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert