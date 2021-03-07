Virginia reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 585,700, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,6661 on Sunday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 79 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 9,596.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, had declined to 6.2%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases continued to be in Montgomery County, with 29 new cases.

As of Sunday, 1.47 million people — or 17% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 55% had been fully vaccinated.