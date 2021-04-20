Virginia reports 1,236 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 648,347, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,784 on Tuesday, an increase of 106 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 10,625.

As of Tuesday morning, 25.4% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 40.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.