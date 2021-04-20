 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,236 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 648,347, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,784 on Tuesday, an increase of 106 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 10,625.

As of Tuesday morning, 25.4% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 40.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Tuesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,236 to 648,347

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 106 to 27,784

Statewide deaths: Up 30 to 10,625

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,302

Bath County: 263

Bedford County: Up 11 to 6,171

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,478

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 877

Covington: Up 2 to 579

Craig County: Up 1 to 298

Floyd County: Up 2 to 829

Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,957

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,217

Lexington: 1,159*

Lynchburg: Down 1 to 7,465

Montgomery County: Up 20 to 9,140

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,538

Radford: 2,074

Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,265

Roanoke County: Up 15 to 8,042

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,485

Salem: Up 26 to 2,098

Wythe County: Up 18 to 2,526

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

