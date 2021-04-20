Virginia reports 1,236 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 648,347, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,784 on Tuesday, an increase of 106 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 30 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 10,625.
As of Tuesday morning, 25.4% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 40.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Tuesday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,236 to 648,347
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 106 to 27,784
Statewide deaths: Up 30 to 10,625
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,302
Bath County: 263
Bedford County: Up 11 to 6,171
Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,478
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 877
Covington: Up 2 to 579
Craig County: Up 1 to 298
Floyd County: Up 2 to 829
Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,957
Giles County: Up 3 to 1,217
Lexington: 1,159*
Lynchburg: Down 1 to 7,465
Montgomery County: Up 20 to 9,140
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,538
Radford: 2,074
Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,265
Roanoke County: Up 15 to 8,042
Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,485
Salem: Up 26 to 2,098
Wythe County: Up 18 to 2,526
Source: Virginia Department of Health
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
