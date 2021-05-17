Virginia reports 1,237 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Virginia reported 1,237 new COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

The department's online COVID-19 dashboard was down for maintenance over the weekend, so detailed daily numbers were not available on Saturday or Sunday.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 670,456.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,242 on Monday, an increase of 84 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 38 new virus-related deaths from Saturday through Monday, for a total of 11,029 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 37.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 48.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.