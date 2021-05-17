 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,237 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Virginia reported 1,237 new COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

The department's online COVID-19 dashboard was down for maintenance over the weekend, so detailed daily numbers were not available on Saturday or Sunday.

The state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic now stands at 670,456.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,242 on Monday, an increase of 84 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 38 new virus-related deaths from Saturday through Monday, for a total of 11,029 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 37.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 48.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Note: Because the state's COVID-19 dashboard was unavailable over the weekend, these numbers reflect a combined increase from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Statewide cases: Up 1,237 to 670,456

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 84 to 29,242

Statewide deaths: Up 38 to 11,029

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,353

Bath County: 271*

Bedford County: Up 26 to 6,403

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,534

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 910

Covington: Up 3 to 601

Craig County: Up 1 to 313

Floyd County: Up 4 to 862

Franklin County: Up 8 to 4,048

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,283

Lexington: Up 3 to 1,204

Lynchburg: Up 23 to 7,814

Montgomery County: Up 16 to 9,387

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,653

Radford: Up 1 to 2,146

Roanoke: Up 4 to 8,463

Roanoke County: Up 17 to 8,258

Rockbridge County: Up 16 to 1,552

Salem: Up 9 to 2,167

Wythe County: Up 8 to 2,657

* Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

