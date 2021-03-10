Virginia reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 589,357, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,925 on Wednesday, an increase of 84 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 9,849.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, had declined to 5.7%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Rockbridge County, with 16 new cases, and Roanoke, with 15.

As of Wednesday, 1.58 million people — or 18.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 55.9% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.