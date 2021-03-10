 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Virginia reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 589,357, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,925 on Wednesday, an increase of 84 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 9,849.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, had declined to 5.7%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Rockbridge County, with 16 new cases, and Roanoke, with 15.

As of Wednesday, 1.58 million people — or 18.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 55.9% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,246 to 589,375

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 84 to 24,925

Statewide deaths: Up 59 to 9,849

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,260

Bath County: 247

Bedford County: Up 4 to 5,871

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,290

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 850

Covington: Up 1 to 549

Craig County: 247

Floyd County: Up 1 to 756

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,756

Giles County: 1,096

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,129

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 6,952

Montgomery County: Up 12 to 8,145

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,350

Radford: Up 4 to 1,918

Roanoke: Up 15 to 7,697

Roanoke County: Up 11 to 7,483

Rockbridge County: Up 16 to 1,355

Salem: Up 5 to 1,890

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,110

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Concerned about COVID-19?

