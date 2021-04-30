 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,249 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 659,590, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,443 on Friday, an increase of 92 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 19 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,770.

As of Friday morning, 30.6% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 44.3% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,249 to 659,590

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 92 to 28,443

Statewide deaths: Up 19 to 10,770

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,336

Bath County: Up 1 to 266

Bedford County: Up 19 to 6,258

Botetourt County: 2,499

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 891

Covington: 587

Craig County: Up 2 to 309

Floyd County: Up 5 to 839

Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,986

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,255

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,171

Lynchburg: Up 33 to 7,606

Montgomery County: Up 17 to 9,270

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,596

Radford: Up 3 to 2,109

Roanoke: Up 8 to 8,347

Roanoke County: Up 12 to 8,129

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,507

Salem: Up 4 to 2,125

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,592

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

