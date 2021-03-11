Virginia reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 590,625, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,061 on Thursday, an increase of 136 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 53 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 9,902.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Rockbridge County, with 27 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 23.

As of Thursday, 1.62 million people — or 19% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.