Virginia reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 590,625, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,061 on Thursday, an increase of 136 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 53 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 9,902.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Rockbridge County, with 27 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 23.

As of Thursday, 1.62 million people — or 19% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,250 to 590,625

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 136 to 25,061

Statewide deaths: Up 53 to 9,902

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 8 to 1,252

Bath County: 247

Bedford County: Up 13 to 5,884

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 2,301

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 851

Covington: Up 4 to 553

Craig County: Down 1 to 246

Floyd County: Up 1 to 756

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,760

Giles County: 1,096

Lexington: Down 2 to 1,127

Lynchburg: Up 1 to 6,953

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 8,168

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,351

Radford: Up 1 to 1,919

Roanoke: Up 15 to 7,712

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 7,490

Rockbridge County: Up 27 to 1,382

Salem: Up 9 to 1,899

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,111

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

