Virginia reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths
Virginia reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 625,148, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

The state also reported 42 new virus-related deaths, the highest number since the 50 recorded on March 17, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,329.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,706 on Sunday, an increase of 37 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was again in Montgomery County, with 25 new cases. Other localities around the region reported single-digit increases or stable numbers.

As of Sunday morning, 32.4% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday’s COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,267 to 625,148

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 37 to 26,706

Statewide deaths: Up 42 to 10,329

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,274

Bath County: Up 1 to 252

Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,103

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,428

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 867

Covington: Down 1 to 574

Craig County: Up 2 to 276

Floyd County: 803

Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,868

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,172

Lexington: 1,152

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,254

Montgomery County: Up 25 to 8,878

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,467

Radford: Up 3 to 2,027

Roanoke: Up 8 to 8,044

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 7,819

Rockbridge County: 1,451

Salem: Up 3 to 1,995

Wythe County: Up 6 to 2,378

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

On Monday, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will open vaccinations to everyone. To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682. Public health officials will draw from the preregistration list to invite people to vaccination clinics.

Anyone who lives in these districts and is in Phase 1a, b or c but has yet to receive an email invitation or phone call to set up an appointment should call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

