Virginia reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths

Virginia reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 625,148, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

The state also reported 42 new virus-related deaths, the highest number since the 50 recorded on March 17, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,329.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,706 on Sunday, an increase of 37 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was again in Montgomery County, with 25 new cases. Other localities around the region reported single-digit increases or stable numbers.

As of Sunday morning, 32.4% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.