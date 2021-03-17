Virginia reports 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,327 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 598,468, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,517, an increase of 78 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 50 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,154.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 23.

As of Wednesday morning, 1.85 million people — or 21.6% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Just over 1 million Virginians had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.