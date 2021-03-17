Virginia reports 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

The Roanoke Times
Virginia reported 1,327 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 598,468, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,517, an increase of 78 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 50 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,154.
In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 23.
As of Wednesday morning, 1.85 million people — or 21.6% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Just over 1 million Virginians had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Wednesday's COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 1,327 to 598,468
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 78 to 25,517
Statewide deaths: Up 50 to 10,154
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,256*
Bath County: Down 1 to 246
Bedford County: Up 10 to 5,929
Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,339
Buena Vista: Down 1 to 856
Covington: Up 1 to 554
Craig County: Up 2 to 250
Floyd County: Up 1 to 766
Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,776
Giles County: Up 1 to 1,112
Lexington: 1,140
Lynchburg: Up 3 to 6,986
Montgomery County: Up 23 to 8,460
Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,383
Radford: Up 3 to 1,944
Roanoke: Up 12 to 7,806
Roanoke County: Up 9 to 7,560
Rockbridge County: Down 12 to 1,426
Salem: Up 6 to 1,934
Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,140
Source: Virginia Department of Health.
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.