Virginia reports 1,327 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-10 Hospitalizations

Virginia reported 1,327 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 598,468, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,517, an increase of 78 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 50 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,154.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 23.

As of Wednesday morning, 1.85 million people — or 21.6% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Just over 1 million Virginians had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,327 to 598,468

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 78 to 25,517

Statewide deaths: Up 50 to 10,154

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,256*

Bath County: Down 1 to 246

Bedford County: Up 10 to 5,929

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,339

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 856

Covington: Up 1 to 554

Craig County: Up 2 to 250

Floyd County: Up 1 to 766

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,776

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,112

Lexington: 1,140

Lynchburg: Up 3 to 6,986

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 8,460

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,383

Radford: Up 3 to 1,944

Roanoke: Up 12 to 7,806

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 7,560

Rockbridge County: Down 12 to 1,426

Salem: Up 6 to 1,934

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,140

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

