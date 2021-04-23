 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,340 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 652,321, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,012 on Friday, an increase of 95 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,666.

As of Friday morning, 27.1% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 41.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,340 to 652,321

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 95 to 28,012

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 10,666

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,303

Bath County: 263*

Bedford County: Up 14 to 6,200

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,487

Buena Vista: 879

Covington: 586

Craig County: Up 1 to 304

Floyd County: 829

Franklin County: Up 1 to 3,964

Giles County: Up 6 to 1,230

Lexington: 1,161

Lynchburg: Up 10 to 7,510

Montgomery County: Up 17 to 9,192

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 2,559

Radford: Up 6 to 2,088

Roanoke: Up 10 to 8,293

Roanoke County: Up 12 to 8,075

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,490

Salem: Up 5 to 2,105

Wythe County: Up 15 to 2,551

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

