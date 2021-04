Virginia reports 1,340 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 652,321, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,012 on Friday, an increase of 95 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 10,666.

As of Friday morning, 27.1% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 41.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.