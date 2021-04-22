Virginia reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 650,981, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,917 on Thursday, an increase of 65 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,653.

As of Thursday morning, 26.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 41.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.