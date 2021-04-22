 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 650,981, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,917 on Thursday, an increase of 65 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,653.

As of Thursday morning, 26.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 41.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,373 to 650,981

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 65 to 27,917

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 10,653

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,302

Bath County: 263*

Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,186

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,486

Buena Vista: 879

Covington: 586

Craig County: Up 2 to 303

Floyd County: Down 1 to 828

Franklin County: 3,963

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,224

Lexington: 1,161

Lynchburg: Up 25 to 7,500

Montgomery County: Up 13 to 9,175

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,547

Radford: Up 5 to 2,082

Roanoke: Up 6 to 8,283

Roanoke County: Up 13 to 8,063

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,489

Salem: Up 4 to 2,100

Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,536

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

