Virginia reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 608,704, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,037 on Wednesday, an increase of 89 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,143.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 22 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 19.

As of Wednesday, 2.14 million people — or 25.1% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,470 to 608,704

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 89 to 26,037

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 10,143

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,264

Bath County: Up 2 to 251

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,007

Botetourt County: Up 7 to 2,384

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 864

Covington: Down 1 to 567

Craig County: Up 4 to 264

Floyd County: Up 1 to 783

Franklin County: Up 7 to 3,813

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,144

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,150

Lynchburg: Up 21 to 7,077

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 8,661

Pulaski County: Up 8 to 2,423

Radford: Up 7 to 1,980

Roanoke: Up 10 to 7,894

Roanoke County: Up 22 to 7,688

Rockbridge County: 1,433

Salem: Up 13 to 1,962

Wythe County: Up 13 to 2,203

Source: Virginia Department of Health

65-plus vaccination information

Anyone 65 and older who lives in the cities of Roanoke, Covington, Salem or Roanoke, or the counties of Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig, and needs a vaccination appointment should call 540-613-6597

The dedicated phone line will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week only. Residents who meet the age eligibility and who have preregistered through vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877-829-4682 will be given appointments.

Others who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations should continue to wait for email invitations or phone calls to scheduled their appointments. About 11,000 people in Phase 1a and 1b are still on the health districts’ preregistration list. It is not known how many of them are seniors.

