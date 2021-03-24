Virginia reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 608,704, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,037 on Wednesday, an increase of 89 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported six additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,143.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Roanoke County, with 22 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 19.

As of Wednesday, 2.14 million people — or 25.1% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.