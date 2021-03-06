Virginia reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,477 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 584,537, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,637 on Saturday, an increase of 120 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 91 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,519.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, stood at 6.3%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 43 new cases.

As of Saturday, 1.4 million people — or 16.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 54% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.