Virginia reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,477 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 584,537, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,637 on Saturday, an increase of 120 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 91 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,519.

Statewide, the seven-day testing positivity rate, a measure of the trending prevalence of the virus, stood at 6.3%. That rate has been consistently declining since the post-holidays surge of cases. The rate peaked at 17.1% on Jan. 4.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 43 new cases.

As of Saturday, 1.4 million people — or 16.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 54% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,777 to 584,537

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 123 to 24,637

Statewide deaths: Up 91 to 9,519

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,252

Bath County: Up 1 to 246

Bedford County: Up 2 to 5,835

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 2,262

Buena Vista: 846

Covington: 551

Craig County: Up 3 to to 246

Floyd County: Up 5 to 750

Franklin County: Up 3 to 3,736

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,091

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,125

Lynchburg: Up 14 to 6,945

Montgomery County: Up 43 to 8,046

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,331

Radford: Up 4 to 1,903

Roanoke: Up 19 to 7,622

Roanoke County: Up 30 to 7,435

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,309

Salem: Up 2 to 1,872

Wythe County: 2,051

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

