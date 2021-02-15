Virginia reports 1,539 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 551,538, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Monday was 22,944, an increase of 38 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Monday morning, there had been 7,016 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of four from Sunday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 31 new cases, and Roanoke County and Lexington, with 15 each.

As of Monday, 1.37 million people, or 12.1% of the state's population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.