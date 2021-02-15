 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,539 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 1,539 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 551,538, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Monday was 22,944, an increase of 38 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Monday morning, there had been 7,016 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of four from Sunday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 31 new cases, and Roanoke County and Lexington, with 15 each.

As of Monday, 1.37 million people, or 12.1% of the state's population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,539 to 551,538

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 38 to 22,944

Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 7,016

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,156

Bath County: 245

Bedford County: Up 9 to 5,600

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,021

Buena Vista: 802*

Covington: 615

Craig County: 229

Floyd County: 707

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,604

Giles County: Up 7 to 1,017

Lexington: Up 15 to 1,002

Lynchburg: Up 3 to 6,737

Montgomery County: Up 31 to 6,986

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,250

Radford: Down 1 to 1,845

Roanoke: Up 14 to 7,396

Roanoke County: Up 15 to 6,967

Rockbridge County: Up 7 to 1,219

Salem: Up 3 to 1,841

Wythe County: Up 4 to 1,971

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

