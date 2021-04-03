Virginia reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 623,881, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,669 on Saturday, an increase of 60 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported eight new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,287.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 33 new cases, and Roanoke, with 19.

As of Saturday morning, 31.7% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.