Virginia reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 623,881, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,669 on Saturday, an increase of 60 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported eight new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,287.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 33 new cases, and Roanoke, with 19.

As of Saturday morning, 31.7% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,542 to 623,881

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 26,669

Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 10,287

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,273

Bath County: 251*

Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,100

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,424

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 866*

Covington: Up 4 to 575

Craig County: Up 1 to 274

Floyd County: Up 1 to 803

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,863

Giles County: Up 6 to 1,169

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,152

Lynchburg: Up 7 to 7,246

Montgomery County: Up 33 to 8,853

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,464

Radford: Up 3 to 2,024

Roanoke: Up 19 to 8,036

Roanoke County: Up 10 to 7,813

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,451

Salem: Up 2 to 1,992

Wythe County: Up 7 to 2,372

* Represents a locality that that has had no increase in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

On Monday, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will open vaccinations to everyone. To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682. Public health officials will draw from the preregistration list to invite people to vaccination clinics.

Anyone who lives in these districts and is in Phase 1a, b or c but has yet to receive an email invitation or phone call to set up an appointment should call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.



