Virginia reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 623,881, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,669 on Saturday, an increase of 60 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported eight new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,287.
In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 33 new cases, and Roanoke, with 19.
As of Saturday morning, 31.7% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Saturday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,542 to 623,881
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 26,669
Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 10,287
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,273
Bath County: 251*
Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,100
Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,424
Buena Vista: Down 1 to 866*
Covington: Up 4 to 575
Craig County: Up 1 to 274
Floyd County: Up 1 to 803
Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,863
Giles County: Up 6 to 1,169
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,152
Lynchburg: Up 7 to 7,246
Montgomery County: Up 33 to 8,853
Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,464
Radford: Up 3 to 2,024
Roanoke: Up 19 to 8,036
Roanoke County: Up 10 to 7,813
Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,451
Salem: Up 2 to 1,992
Wythe County: Up 7 to 2,372
* Represents a locality that that has had no increase in at least four days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.