Virginia reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 230,444, an increase of 1,544 from Thursday.

There have been 4,044 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,704 confirmed and 340 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from Thursday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,451, up 34 from Thursday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest single-day increases were in Roanoke County, with 105 new cases, and Franklin County, with 25.

Statewide, there are 1,511 outbreaks, which account for 33,009 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.3%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.