Virginia reports 1,550 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 629,155, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,911 on Wednesday, an increase of 96 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 14 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,415.

As of Wednesday morning, 33.6% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,550 to 629,155

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 96 to 26,911

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,415

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,277

Bath County: Up 1 to 254

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,127

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,438

Buena Vista: 869

Covington: 575

Craig County: Up 3 to 280

Floyd County: Up 1 to 807

Franklin County: Up 15 to 3,900

Giles County: 1,177

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,153

Lynchburg: Up 29 to 7,304

Montgomery County: Up 11 to 8,907

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,481

Radford: Up 2 to 2,030

Roanoke: Up 20 to 8,089

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,866

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,460

Salem: Up 3 to 1,996

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,403

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have now opened vaccinations to everyone. Anyone who lives in these districts and is in Phase 1a, b or c but has yet to receive an email invitation or phone call to set up an appointment should call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

Related to this story

