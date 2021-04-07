Virginia reports 1,550 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 629,155, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,911 on Wednesday, an increase of 96 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The state also reported 14 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,415.
As of Wednesday morning, 33.6% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18.8% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,550 to 629,155
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 96 to 26,911
Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,415
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,277
Bath County: Up 1 to 254
Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,127
Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,438
Buena Vista: 869
Covington: 575
Craig County: Up 3 to 280
Floyd County: Up 1 to 807
Franklin County: Up 15 to 3,900
Giles County: 1,177
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,153
Lynchburg: Up 29 to 7,304
Montgomery County: Up 11 to 8,907
Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,481
Radford: Up 2 to 2,030
Roanoke: Up 20 to 8,089
Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,866
Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,460
Salem: Up 3 to 1,996
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,403
Source: Virginia Department of Health
