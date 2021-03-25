 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,559 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,559 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 610,263.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,087 on Thursday, an increase of 50 from Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported four additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,147.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 22.

As of Thursday, 2.18 million people — or 25.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

Also Thursday, the health districts for Bedford and Franklin counties announced they are moving to Phase 1c, which will open vaccinations to other essential workers such as those who work in construction, restaurants, media, legal services, finance, higher education and transportation.

Health districts are either working with employers or off of preregistration lists to extend invitations to clinics. Everyone is advised to register at vaccinate.virginia.gov. The form will ask for health and employment information.

Vaccinations of people eligible under 1a and 1b is continuing, with 1c workers scheduled for open slots.

Thursday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,559 to 610,263

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 50 to 26,087

Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 10,147

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,267

Bath County: 251

Bedford County: Up 15 to 6,022

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,387

Buena Vista: 864

Covington: 567

Craig County: 264

Floyd County: Up 1 to 784

Franklin County: Up 2 to 3,815

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,147

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,151

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 7,089

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 8,683

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,429

Radford: Up 5 to 1,985

Roanoke: Up 14 to 7,908

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 7,690

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,436

Salem: Up 2 to 1,964

Wythe County: Up 12 to 2,215

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

65-plus vaccination information

Anyone 65 and older who lives in the cities of Roanoke, Covington, Salem or Roanoke, or the counties of Botetourt, Alleghany or Craig, and needs a vaccination appointment should call 540-613-6597 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents who meet the age eligibility and who have preregistered through vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877-829-4682 will be given appointments.

Others who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations should continue to wait for email invitations or phone calls to scheduled their appointments. About 11,000 people in Phase 1a and 1b are still on the health districts’ preregistration list. It is not known how many of them are seniors.

