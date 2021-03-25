Virginia reports 1,559 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,559 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 610,263.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,087 on Thursday, an increase of 50 from Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported four additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 10,147.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 22.

As of Thursday, 2.18 million people — or 25.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

Also Thursday, the health districts for Bedford and Franklin counties announced they are moving to Phase 1c, which will open vaccinations to other essential workers such as those who work in construction, restaurants, media, legal services, finance, higher education and transportation.