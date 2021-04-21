 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,561 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue to increase
COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Virginia reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 649,608, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,852 on Wednesday, an increase of 68 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,640.

As of Wednesday morning, 25.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 40.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Wednesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,561 to 649,608

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 68 to 27,852

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 10,640

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,299

Bath County: 263*

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,181

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,484

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 879

Covington: Up 7 to 586

Craig County: Up 3 to 301

Floyd County: 829

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,963

Giles County: Up 5 to 1,222

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,161

Lynchburg: Up 10 to 7,475

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 9,162

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,540

Radford: Up 3 to 2,077

Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,277

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,050

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,487

Salem: Down 2 to 2,096

Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,527

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

