Virginia reports 1,561 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue to increase

The Roanoke Times
Virginia reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 649,608, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,852 on Wednesday, an increase of 68 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 15 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 10,640.
As of Wednesday morning, 25.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 40.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Wednesday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,561 to 649,608
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 68 to 27,852
Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 10,640
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,299
Bath County: 263*
Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,181
Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,484
Buena Vista: Up 2 to 879
Covington: Up 7 to 586
Craig County: Up 3 to 301
Floyd County: 829
Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,963
Giles County: Up 5 to 1,222
Lexington: Up 2 to 1,161
Lynchburg: Up 10 to 7,475
Montgomery County: Up 22 to 9,162
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,540
Radford: Up 3 to 2,077
Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,277
Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,050
Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,487
Salem: Down 2 to 2,096
Wythe County: Up 1 to 2,527
Source: Virginia Department of Health
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.