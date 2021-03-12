 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,589 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 592,214, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,216 on Friday, an increase of 155 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,961.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 109 new cases, and Roanoke, with 24.

As of Friday, 1.66 million people — or 19.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,589 to 592,214

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 155 to 25,216

Statewide deaths: Up 59 to 9,961

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,257

Bath County: 247*

Bedford County: Up 5 to 5,889

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,306

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 852

Covington: Up 1 to 554

Craig County: 246

Floyd County: Up 1 to 759

Franklin County: Up 3 to 3,763

Giles County: Up 7 to 1,103

Lexington: Up 3 to 1,130

Lynchburg: Up 7 to 6,960

Montgomery County: Up 109 to 8,277

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,360

Radford: Up 2 to 1,921

Roanoke: Up 24 to 7,736

Roanoke County: Up 17 to 7,507

Rockbridge County: Up 10 to 1,392

Salem: Up 9 to 1,908

Wythe County: Up 6 to 2,117

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Concerned about COVID-19?

