Virginia reports 1,589 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 592,214, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,216 on Friday, an increase of 155 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 59 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,961.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 109 new cases, and Roanoke, with 24.

As of Friday, 1.66 million people — or 19.5% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.