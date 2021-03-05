Virginia reports 1,652 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 583,060, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,514 on Friday, an increase of 100 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 71 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,428.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 87 new cases.

As of Friday, 1.4 million people — or 16.5% of Virginia's population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 54% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.