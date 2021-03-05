 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,652 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 583,060, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 24,514 on Friday, an increase of 100 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 71 new virus-related deaths on Friday, for a total of 9,428.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Montgomery County, with 87 new cases.

As of Friday, 1.4 million people — or 16.5% of Virginia's population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 54% had been fully vaccinated.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,652 to 583,060

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 100 to 24,514

Statewide deaths: Up 71 to 9,428

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 1,251

Bath County: 245*

Bedford County: Up 17 to 5,833

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,252

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 846

Covington: 551

Craig County: Up to to 243

Floyd County: Up 5 to 745

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,733

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,088

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,123

Lynchburg: Down 1 to 6,931

Montgomery County: Up 87 to 8,003

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,330

Radford: 1,899

Roanoke: Up 17 to 7,603

Roanoke County: Up 19 to 7,405

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 1,307

Salem: Up 6 to 1,870

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,051

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

