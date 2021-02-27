 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,675 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 574,314, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized up to Saturday was 24,091, an increase of 113 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 185 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 8,382. 

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases was in Montgomery County, with 57 new cases.

As of Saturday, 2.24 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 63% had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,675 to 574,314

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 113 to 24,091

Statewide deaths: Up 185 to 8,382

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 19 to 1,249

Bath County: Up 2 to 245

Bedford County: Up 5 to 5,785

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 2,211

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 837

Covington: 547

Craig County: 240

Floyd County: Up 1 to 731

Franklin County: Up 16 to 3,703

Giles County: 1,066

Lexington: Up 4 to 1,106

Lynchburg: Up 10 to 6,882

Montgomery County: Up 57 to 7,632

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,300

Radford: Up 2 to 1,884

Roanoke: Up 18 to 7,513

Roanoke County: Up 20 to 7,303

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,274

Salem: Up 5 to 1,850

Wythe County: Down 2 to 2,018

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

