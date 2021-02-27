Virginia reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,675 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 574,314, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized up to Saturday was 24,091, an increase of 113 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 185 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 8,382.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases was in Montgomery County, with 57 new cases.

As of Saturday, 2.24 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 63% had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.