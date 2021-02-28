 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,736 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 576,050, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized up to Sunday was 24,115, an increase of 24 from , though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 170 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 8,552.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases was again in Montgomery County, with 53 new cases.

As of Sunday, 2.24 million people had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 64% had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,736 to 576,050

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 24 to 24,115

Statewide deaths: Up 170 to 8,552

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,250

Bath County: 245

Bedford County: Up 2 to 5,787

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,216

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 838

Covington: Down 2 to 545

Craig County: Up 1 to 241

Floyd County: Up 4 to 735

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,711

Giles County: Up 9 to 1,075

Lexington: Up 2 to 1,108

Lynchburg: Up 15 to 6,897

Montgomery County: Up 53 to 7,685

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,309

Radford: Up 4 to 1,888

Roanoke: Up 20 to 7,533

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,317

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,279

Salem: Up 7 to 1,857

Wythe County: Up 4 to 2,022

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

