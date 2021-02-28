Virginia reports 1,736 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 576,050, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized up to Sunday was 24,115, an increase of 24 from , though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 170 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 8,552.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases was again in Montgomery County, with 53 new cases.

As of Sunday, 2.24 million people had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 64% had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.