Virginia reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,928 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 631,083, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,012 on Thursday, an increase of 101 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 21 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,436.

As of Thursday morning, 34.1% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 19.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.