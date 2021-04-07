Virginia reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,928 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 631,083, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,012 on Thursday, an increase of 101 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The state also reported 21 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,436.
As of Thursday morning, 34.1% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 19.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Thursday’s COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,928 to 631,083
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 101 to 27,012
Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 10,436
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,283
Bath County: Up 1 to 255
Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,132
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,440
Buena Vista: Up 2 to 871
Covington: Up 1 to 576
Craig County: Up 4 to 284
Floyd County: Up 1 to 808
Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,904
Giles County: Up 6 to 1,183
Lexington: Up 1 to 1,154
Lynchburg: Up 13 to 7,317
Montgomery County: Up 19 to 8,926
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,483
Radford: Up 3 to 2,033
Roanoke: Up 16 to 8,105
Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,880
Rockbridge County: 1,460
Salem: Up 2 to 1,998
Wythe County: Up 8 to 2,411
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.