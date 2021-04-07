 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,928 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 631,083, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,012 on Thursday, an increase of 101 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 21 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,436.

As of Thursday morning, 34.1% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 19.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Thursday’s COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,928 to 631,083

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 101 to 27,012

Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 10,436

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,283

Bath County: Up 1 to 255

Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,132

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,440

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 871

Covington: Up 1 to 576

Craig County: Up 4 to 284

Floyd County: Up 1 to 808

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,904

Giles County: Up 6 to 1,183

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,154

Lynchburg: Up 13 to 7,317

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 8,926

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,483

Radford: Up 3 to 2,033

Roanoke: Up 16 to 8,105

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,880

Rockbridge County: 1,460

Salem: Up 2 to 1,998

Wythe County: Up 8 to 2,411

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have now opened vaccinations to everyone. Anyone who lives in these districts and is in Phase 1a, b or c but has yet to receive an email invitation or phone call to set up an appointment should call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

