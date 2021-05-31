 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 146 new cases of COVID-19
Virginia reports 146 new cases of COVID-19

Virginia on Monday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 675,538, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,757 on Monday, an increase of 23 from Sunday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 11,186 since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 146 to 675,538

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 23 to 29,757

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 11,186

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,364

Bath County: 273*

Bedford County: Up 1 to 6,572

Botetourt County: 2,551

Buena Vista: 915

Covington: 606*

Craig County: 322

Floyd County: 875

Franklin County: 4,082

Giles County: 1,297

Lexington: 1,204

Lynchburg: Up 2 to 7,836

Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,412

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,679

Radford: Down 1 to 2,167

Roanoke: Up 1 to 8,505

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 8,302

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 1,549

Salem: Up 2 to 2,193

Wythe County: 2,678

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Concerned about COVID-19?

