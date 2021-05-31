Virginia reports 146 new cases of COVID-19

Virginia on Monday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 675,538, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,757 on Monday, an increase of 23 from Sunday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 11,186 since the start of the pandemic.

More than half of Virginia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.