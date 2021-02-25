Virginia reports 2,036 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 2,036 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 570,982, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Thursday was 23,871, an increase of 73 from Wednesdsay, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 156 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 7,963. Death counts have been much higher than normal over the past week; the health department said that is because it is currently processing death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of cases.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 60 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 54.

As of Thursday, 1.71 million people, or 13.7% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 543,394 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.