 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 2,036 new COVID-19 cases
1 comment
alert

Virginia reports 2,036 new COVID-19 cases

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia reported 2,036 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 570,982, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Thursday was 23,871, an increase of 73 from Wednesdsay, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 156 new virus-related deaths on Monday, for a total of 7,963. Death counts have been much higher than normal over the past week; the health department said that is because it is currently processing death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of cases.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 60 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 54.

As of Thursday, 1.71 million people, or 13.7% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 543,394 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages. 

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,036 to 570,982

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 73 to 23,871

Statewide deaths: Up 156 to 7,963

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 10 to 1,234

Bath County: Up 1 to 243

Bedford County: Up 21 to 5,769

Botetourt County: Up 7 to 2,193

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 835

Covington: Down 9 to 545

Craig County: Down 1 to 237

Floyd County: 728

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,679

Giles County: Up 13 to 1,065

Lexington: Up 7 to 1,094

Lynchburg: Up 7 to 6,874

Montgomery County: Up 60 to 7,538

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,288

Radford: Down 3 to 1,881

Roanoke: Up 29 to 7,484

Roanoke County: Up 54 to 7,259

Rockbridge County: Down 1 to 1,266

Salem: Down 24 to 1,839

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,016

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert