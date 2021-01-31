Virginia reports 2,258 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with a caveat

Virginia reported only 2,258 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but state health officials said testing and case numbers were affected by surveillance system upgrades done over the weekend.

The new cases bring the state's cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 504,779, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to a notice posted on the health department's online COVID-19 dashboard, system upgrades done on Saturday mean that Sunday's case and testing numbers are probably artificially low, while Monday's numbers likely will be higher than normal.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

Over the prior seven days, the state had averaged 4,789 new cases a day.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 6,464 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 15 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Sunday was 21,409, an increase of 32 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Sunday were in Roanoke, with 99 new cases; Roanoke County, with 81; and Montgomery County, with 40.