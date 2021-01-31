 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,258 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with a caveat
Virginia reports 2,258 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with a caveat

Virginia reported only 2,258 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but state health officials said testing and case numbers were affected by surveillance system upgrades done over the weekend.

The new cases bring the state's cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 504,779, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to a notice posted on the health department's online COVID-19 dashboard, system upgrades done on Saturday mean that Sunday's case and testing numbers are probably artificially low, while Monday's numbers likely will be higher than normal.

Over the prior seven days, the state had averaged 4,789 new cases a day.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 6,464 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 15 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Sunday was 21,409, an increase of 32 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Sunday were in Roanoke, with 99 new cases; Roanoke County, with 81; and Montgomery County, with 40.

As of Sunday, 688,561 people — or 8.1% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those 117,134 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,258 to 504,779

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 32 to 21,409

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 6,464

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,122

Bath County: Down 1 to 240

Bedford County: Up 21 to 5,171

Botetourt County: Up 15 to 1,866

Buena Vista: Up 8 to 748

Covington: 565

Craig County: 215

Floyd County: Up 1 to 679

Franklin County: Up 11 to 3,348

Giles County: Up 5 to 928

Lexington: Down 1 to 809

Lynchburg: Up 24 to 6,173

Montgomery County: Up 40 to 6,323

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 2,167

Radford: Up 3 to 1,796

Roanoke: Up 99 to 6,928

Roanoke County: Up 81 to 6,485

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,072

Salem: Up 17 to 1,736

Wythe County: Up 2 to 1,797

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

For a full listing of the local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Concerned about COVID-19?

