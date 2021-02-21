 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 564,115, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Sunday was 23,481, an increase of 45 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 7,331 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 134 from Saturday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 42 new cases; Roanoke, with 24; and Roanoke County, with 23.

As of Saturday, 1.54 million people, or 12.9% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 440,349 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses. Updated numbers have not yet been posted for Sunday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages. 

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,303 to 564,115

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 45 to 23,481

Statewide deaths: Up 134 to 7,331

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,143

Bath County: 240

Bedford County: Up 9 to 5,703

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,149

Buena Vista: Up 5 to 826

Covington: Up 1 to 630

Craig County: 236

Floyd County: Up 4 to 724

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,654

Giles County: Up 7 to 1,043

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,083

Lynchburg: Up 16 to 6,855

Montgomery County: Up 42 to 7,321

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,268

Radford: Up 7 to 1,872

Roanoke: Up 24 to 7,382

Roanoke County: Up 23 to 7,166

Rockbridge County: Up 11 to 1,240

Salem: Up 6 to 1,870

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,001

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19?

