Virginia reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 564,115, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Sunday was 23,481, an increase of 45 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 7,331 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 134 from Saturday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 42 new cases; Roanoke, with 24; and Roanoke County, with 23.

As of Saturday, 1.54 million people, or 12.9% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 440,349 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses. Updated numbers have not yet been posted for Sunday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.