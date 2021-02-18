Virginia reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 557,896, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Thursday was 23,268, an increase of 89 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 7,090 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 15 from Wednesday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 91 new cases; Roanoke County, with 45; and Botetourt County, with 23.

As of Thursday, 1.47 million people, or 12.6% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 393,306 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.