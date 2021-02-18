 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases

The state reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 557,896, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Thursday was 23,268, an increase of 89 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 7,090 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 15 from Wednesday.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increases in cases were in Montgomery County, with 91 new cases; Roanoke County, with 45; and Botetourt County, with 23.

As of Thursday, 1.47 million people, or 12.6% of the state’s population, had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 393,306 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,304 to 557,896

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 89 to 23,268

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 7,090

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 1,151

Bath County: Down 3 to 241

Bedford County: Up 19 to 5,675

Botetourt County: Up 23 to 2,059

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 817

Covington: Up 4 to 630

Craig County: Up 1 to 231

Floyd County: Up 3 to 719

Franklin County: Up 11 to 3,641

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,029

Lexington: Up 12 to 1,046

Lynchburg: Up 32 to 6,819

Montgomery County: Up 91 to 7,126

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,260

Radford: Up 5 to 1,859

Roanoke: Down 27 to 7,537

Roanoke County: Up 45 to 6,950

Rockbridge County: Up 7 to 1,247

Salem: Up 9 to 1,840

Wythe County: Up 2 to 1,981

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

