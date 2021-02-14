 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday
The state reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 549,999, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Sunday was 22,906, an increase of 60 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 7,012 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 46 from Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1.32 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 317,526 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,575 to 549,999

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 22,906

Statewide deaths: Up 46 to 7,012

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,156

Bath County: Down 245

Bedford County: Up 11 to 5,591

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,016

Buena Vista: 802

Covington: Up 2 to 615

Craig County: Up 1 to 229

Floyd County: Up 4 to 707

Franklin County: Up 13 to 3,598

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,010

Lexington: Up 8 to 987

Lynchburg: Up 16 to 6,734

Montgomery County: Up 27 to 6,955

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,248

Radford: Up 7 to 1,846

Roanoke: Up 17 to 7,382

Roanoke County: Up 19 to 6,952

Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 1,212

Salem: Up 3 to 1,838

Wythe County: Up 3 to 1,967

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

