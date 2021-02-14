Virginia reports 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday

The state reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 549,999, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Sunday was 22,906, an increase of 60 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 7,012 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 46 from Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1.32 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 317,526 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.