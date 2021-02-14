Virginia reports 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday

The state reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 549,999, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Sunday was 22,906, an increase of 60 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
As of Sunday morning, there had been 7,012 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 46 from Saturday.
Important update: The Virginia Department of Health has directed each of the local health d…
As of Sunday, 1.32 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 317,526 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Sunday's COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 2,575 to 549,999
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 22,906
Statewide deaths: Up 46 to 7,012
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,156
Bath County: Down 245
Bedford County: Up 11 to 5,591
Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,016
Buena Vista: 802
Covington: Up 2 to 615
Craig County: Up 1 to 229
Floyd County: Up 4 to 707
Franklin County: Up 13 to 3,598
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,010
Lexington: Up 8 to 987
Lynchburg: Up 16 to 6,734
Montgomery County: Up 27 to 6,955
Pulaski County: Up 6 to 2,248
Radford: Up 7 to 1,846
Roanoke: Up 17 to 7,382
Roanoke County: Up 19 to 6,952
Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 1,212
Salem: Up 3 to 1,838
Wythe County: Up 3 to 1,967
(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.