Virginia reports 2,599 new COVID-19 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 3336,175, an increase of 2,599 from Sunday.

There have been 4,861 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,605, an increase of 57 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases reported Monday were in Pulaski County, with 32 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 23.

Statewide, there have been 1,888 outbreaks, which account for 43,299 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is 12.3%.

As of Monday morning, 41,709 people in Virginia had received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Health Department dashboard. That includes 1,557 in Roanoke County, 1,400 in Roanoke, 731 in Montgomery County and 395 in Salem. Statewide, 227,425 doses had been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,599 to 336,175

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 57 to 17,605

Statewide deaths: Up 7 to 4,861

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 15 to 713

Bath County: Up 2 to 138

Bedford County: Up 7 to 2,925

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 1,243

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 478

Covington: Up 8 to 357

Craig County: Up 1 to 143

Floyd County: Up 3 to 489

Franklin County: Up 6 to 2,273

Giles County: Up 7 to 547

Lexington: Up 2 to 577

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 4,047

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 5,060

Pulaski County: Up 32 to 1,423

Radford: Up 8 to 1,460

Roanoke: Up 14 to 5,125

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 4,478

Rockbridge County: Up 9 to 560

Salem: Down 2 to 1,128

Wythe County: Up 15 to 1,250

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

