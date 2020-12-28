Virginia reports 2,599 new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 3336,175, an increase of 2,599 from Sunday.

There have been 4,861 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of seven from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 17,605, an increase of 57 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases reported Monday were in Pulaski County, with 32 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 23.

Statewide, there have been 1,888 outbreaks, which account for 43,299 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is 12.3%.