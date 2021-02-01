 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,861 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 2,861 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Monday reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row with an unusually low count.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 504,779, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Over the weekend, the department said upgrades to its surveillance system would temporarily affect case counts and testing numbers. Sunday's tally also was lower than usual, at 2,258. Over the prior seven days, the state had averaged 4,789 new cases a day.

As of Monday morning, there had been 6,474 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 10 from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Monday was 21,444, an increase of 35 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Monday were in Roanoke County, with 47 new cases; Bedford County, with 33; and Montgomery County, with 24.

As of Monday, 718,823 people — or 8.4% of the state's population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 30,262 over Sunday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those 124,407 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,861 to 507,640

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 35 to 21,444

Statewide deaths: Up 10 to 6,474

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 1 to 1,123

Bath County: 240

Bedford County: Up 33 to 5,204

Botetourt County: Up 13 to 1,879

Buena Vista: 748

Covington: Up 1 to 566

Craig County: Up 1 to 216

Floyd County: Up 3 to 682

Franklin County: Up 12 to 3,360

Giles County: Up 13 to 941

Lexington: Up 3 to 812

Lynchburg: Up 37 to 6,210

Montgomery County: Up 24 to 6,347

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 2,177

Radford: Up 4 to 1,800

Roanoke: Up 21 to 6,949

Roanoke County: Up 47 to 6,532

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,074

Salem: Up 16 to 1,752

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,807

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

