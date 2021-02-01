Virginia reports 2,861 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Monday reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row with an unusually low count.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 504,779, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Over the weekend, the department said upgrades to its surveillance system would temporarily affect case counts and testing numbers. Sunday's tally also was lower than usual, at 2,258. Over the prior seven days, the state had averaged 4,789 new cases a day.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

As of Monday morning, there had been 6,474 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 10 from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Monday was 21,444, an increase of 35 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Monday were in Roanoke County, with 47 new cases; Bedford County, with 33; and Montgomery County, with 24.