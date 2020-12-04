 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 2,877 new COVID-19 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 247,380, an increase of 2,877 from Thursday.

There have been 4,160 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 13 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,116, an increase of 102 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest daily increases in cases were in Roanoke, with 59 new cases; Bedford County, with 48; and Montgomery County, with 47.

Statewide, there have been 1,582 outbreaks, which account for 34,810 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 9.5%, up from Thursday's 8.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,877 to 247,380

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 102 to 15,116

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 4,160

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 11 to 355

Bath County: 67

Bedford County: Up 48 to 1,956

Botetourt County: Up 16 to 818

Buena Vista: Up 18 to 299

Covington: Up 4 to 179

Craig County: Up 2 to 94

Floyd County: Up 8 to 371

Franklin County: Up 35 to 1,710

Giles County: Up 4 to 321

Lexington: Up 8 to 374

Lynchburg: Up 59 to 2,861

Montgomery County: Up 47 to 4,040

Pulaski County: Up 27 to 772

Radford: Up 18 to 1,211

Roanoke: Up 59 to 4,234

Roanoke County: Up 38 to 3,074

Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 305

Salem: Up 14 to 912

Wythe County: Up 13 to 729

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

