Virginia reports 2,949 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia on Sunday reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 529,125, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 6,778 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of five from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Sunday was 22,102, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increase in cases reported Sunday was in Wythe, with 52 new cases. Lynchburg had 34 new cases, and Roanoke City and Roanoke County each had 31.

As of Sunday, 767,924 people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 28,695 over Saturday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 162,996 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Sunday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,949 to 529,125

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 67 to 22,102

Statewide deaths: Up 5 to 6,778

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,162

Bath County: Up 1 to 245

Bedford County: Up 24 to 5,415

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 1,944

Buena Vista: Up 4 to 785

Covington: Up 1 to 593

Craig County: Up 1 to 224

Floyd County: Up 1 to 697

Franklin County: Up 17 to 3,489

Giles County: Up 8 to 965

Lexington: Up 10 to 874

Lynchburg: Up 34 to 6,478

Montgomery County: Up 18 to 6,564

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,204

Radford: Up 1 to 1,824

Roanoke: Up 31 to 7,204

Roanoke County: Up 31 to 6,804

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,125

Salem: Up 7 to 1,788

Wythe County: Up 52 to 1,913

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

