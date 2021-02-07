Virginia reports 2,949 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Sunday reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total during the pandemic to 529,125, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 6,778 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of five from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Sunday was 22,102, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and ef…

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increase in cases reported Sunday was in Wythe, with 52 new cases. Lynchburg had 34 new cases, and Roanoke City and Roanoke County each had 31.

As of Sunday, 767,924 people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 28,695 over Saturday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 162,996 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.