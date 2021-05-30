 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Sunday reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 675,392, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,734 on Sunday, an increase of 21 from Saturday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 11,173 since the start of the pandemic.

The testing positivity rate remained at 2.5% statewide on Sunday, down from 6.3% on April 5. More than half of Virginia's adult popultion has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 227 to 675,392

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 21 to 29,734

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 11,173

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,363

Bath County: 273*

Bedford County: Down 1 to 6,571

Botetourt County: 2,551

Buena Vista: 915

Covington: 606

Craig County: 322

Floyd County: 875

Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,082

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,297

Lexington: Down 1 to 1,204

Lynchburg: Down 2 to 7,834

Montgomery County: Up 2 to 9,411

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,676

Radford: Up 1 to 2,168

Roanoke: 8,504

Roanoke County: 8,300

Rockbridge County: 1,550

Salem: 2,190

Wythe County: 2,678

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

