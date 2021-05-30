Virginia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Sunday reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 675,392, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,734 on Sunday, an increase of 21 from Saturday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 11,173 since the start of the pandemic.

The testing positivity rate remained at 2.5% statewide on Sunday, down from 6.3% on April 5. More than half of Virginia's adult popultion has been fully vaccinated and two-thirds of adults have received at least one dose.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.