Virginia reports 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Virginia reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,029, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,4486 on Sunday, an increase of 11 from Saturday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported nine new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 11,106 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday morning, 42.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated, and 53% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.