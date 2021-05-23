 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
Virginia reports 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Virginia reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,029, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,4486 on Sunday, an increase of 11 from Saturday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported nine new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 11,106 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday morning, 42.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated, and 53% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 236 to 673,029

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 11 to 29,486

Statewide deaths: Up 9 to 11,106

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,364

Bath County: 273

Bedford County: Up 1 to 6,447

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,542

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 911

Covington: 605

Craig County: Up 1 to 317

Floyd County: 873

Franklin County: Down 1 to 4,066

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,291

Lexington: 1,207*

Lynchburg: Up 1 to 7,873

Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,396

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,663

Radford: Up 4 to 2,159

Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,501

Roanoke County: Up 4 to 8,280

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,555

Salem: 2,174

Wythe County: 2,664

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

