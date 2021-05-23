Virginia reports 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Virginia reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 673,029, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,4486 on Sunday, an increase of 11 from Saturday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported nine new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 11,106 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday morning, 42.3% of Virginia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated, and 53% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Sunday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 236 to 673,029
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 11 to 29,486
Statewide deaths: Up 9 to 11,106
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,364
Bath County: 273
Bedford County: Up 1 to 6,447
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,542
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 911
Covington: 605
Craig County: Up 1 to 317
Floyd County: 873
Franklin County: Down 1 to 4,066
Giles County: Up 3 to 1,291
Lexington: 1,207*
Lynchburg: Up 1 to 7,873
Montgomery County: Up 3 to 9,396
Pulaski County: Up 1 to 2,663
Radford: Up 4 to 2,159
Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,501
Roanoke County: Up 4 to 8,280
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,555
Salem: 2,174
Wythe County: 2,664
*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.