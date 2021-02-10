Virginia reports 3,203 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia on Wednesday reported 3,203 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 537,319, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 6,932 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Wednesday was 22,479, an increase of 140 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Wednesday were in Bedford County, with 45 new cases; Roanoke County, with 36; Roanoke, with 34; and Montgomery County, with 32.

As of Wednesday, 1.16 million people — or 10.9% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 229,345 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.