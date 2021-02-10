 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,203 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia on Wednesday reported 3,203 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 537,319, the Virginia Department of Health reported. 

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 6,932 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized on Wednesday was 22,479, an increase of 140 from Tuesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Wednesday were in Bedford County, with 45 new cases; Roanoke County, with 36; Roanoke, with 34; and Montgomery County, with 32.

As of Wednesday, 1.16 million people — or 10.9% of the state’s population — had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 229,345 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,203 to 537,319

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 140 to 22,479

Statewide deaths: Up 34 to 6,932

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,146

Bath County: 245*

Bedford County: Up 45 to 5,494

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 1,965

Buena Vista: Up 7 to 794

Covington: Up 1 to 607

Craig County: 224*

Floyd County: Up 1 to 700

Franklin County: Up 16 to 3,532

Giles County: Up 10 to 988

Lexington: Up 20 to 311

Lynchburg: Up 47 to 6,581

Montgomery County: Up 32 to 6,685

Pulaski County: Up 8 to 2,216

Radford: 1,825

Roanoke: Up 34 to 7,327

Roanoke County: Up 36 to 6,824

Rockbridge County: Up 11 to 1,147

Salem: Up 5 to 1,799

Wythe County: Up 6 to 1,947

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

