Virginia reports 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday

The state reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 547,424, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Saturday was 22,846, an increase of 128 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,966 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.

In the Roanoke region and New River Valley, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Saturday were in Montgomery County, with 83 new cases, followed by Roanoke County with 71. The three localities with the most cumulative cases are Roanoke, with 7,365 since March, Roanoke County with 6,933 and Montgomery, with 6,928.

As of Saturday, 1.29 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 303,942 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.