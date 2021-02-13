 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia reports 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday
0 comments
alert

Virginia reports 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the cumulative total during the pandemic to 547,424, the Virginia Department of Health reported. 

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized Saturday was 22,846, an increase of 128 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

As of Saturday morning, there had been 6,966 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.

In the Roanoke region and New River Valley, the largest single-day increases in cases reported Saturday were in Montgomery County, with 83 new cases, followed by Roanoke County with 71. The three localities with the most cumulative cases are Roanoke, with 7,365 since March, Roanoke County with 6,933 and Montgomery, with 6,928.

As of Saturday, 1.29 million people had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 303,942 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

For a full listing of local health departments and the best way to contact them regarding the vaccine, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,215 to 547,424

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 128 to 22,846

Statewide deaths: 6,966

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,156

Bath County: Down 1 to 245

Bedford County: Up 12 to 5,580

Botetourt County: Up 20 to 2,010

Buena Vista: 802

Covington: Up 2 to 613

Craig County: 228

Floyd County: Up 4 to 703

Franklin County: Up 15 to 3,385

Giles County: Up 9 to 1,006

Lexington: Up 6 to 979

Lynchburg: Up 49 to 6,718

Montgomery County: Up 83 to 6,928

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 2,242

Radford: Up 2 to 1,839

Roanoke: Down 19 to 7,365

Roanoke County: Up 71 to 6,933

Rockbridge County: Up 28 to 1,200

Salem: Up 13 to 1,835

Wythe County: Up 6 to 1,964

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert