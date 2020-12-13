 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,294 new COVID-19 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 281,909, an increase of 3,294 from Saturday.

There have been 4,411 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of two from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,014, an increase of 47 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Sunday were in Roanoke County, with 52 new cases; Roanoke, with 38; Franklin County, with 30; and Montgomery County, with 28.

Statewide, there have been 1,674 outbreaks, which account for 37,160 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 10.8%, down from 10.9% reported Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,294 to 281,909

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 47 to 16,014

Statewide deaths: Up 2 to 4,411

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 497

Bath County: 97

Bedford County: Up 14 to 2,333

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 978

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 405

Covington: Up 12 to 268

Craig County: Up 2 to 111

Floyd County: Up 5 to 415

Franklin County: Up 30 to 1,943

Giles County: Up 3 to 414

Lexington: Up 4 to 436

Lynchburg: Up 17 to 3,369

Montgomery County: Up 28 to 4,452

Pulaski County: Up 17 to 1,046

Radford: Up 11 to 1,317

Roanoke: Up 38 to 4,657

Roanoke County: Up 52 to 3,721

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 374

Salem: Up 17 to 1,031

Wythe County: Up 24 to 982

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

