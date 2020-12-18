 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,295 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 299,388, an increase of 3,295 from Thursday.

There have been 4,598 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 45 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,684, an increase of 181 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Friday were in Roanoke County, with 68 new cases; Roanoke, with 43; and Montgomery County, with 32.

Statewide, there have been 1,770 outbreaks, which account for 40,269 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.8%, up from Thursday's 11.6%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,295 to 299,388

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 181 to 16,684

Statewide deaths: Up 45 to 4,598

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 562

Bath County: Up 2 to 107

Bedford County: Up 15 to 2,565

Botetourt County: Up 12 to 1,052

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 426

Covington: Up 4 to 309

Craig County: Up 2 to 123

Floyd County: Up 5 to 438

Franklin County: Up 31 to 2,036

Giles County: Up 7 to 459

Lexington: Up 7 to 467

Lynchburg: Up 17 to 3,565

Montgomery County: Up 32 to 4,650

Pulaski County: Up 18 to 1,170

Radford: Up 4 to 1,368

Roanoke: Up 43 to 4,797

Roanoke County: Up 68 to 4,020

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 434

Salem: Down 4 to 1,043

Wythe County: Up 9 to 1,061

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

