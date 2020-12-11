Virginia reports 3,395 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 274,438, an increase of 3,395 from Thursday.

There have been 4,370 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 35 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,864, an increase of 141 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Friday were in Montgomery County, with 70 new cases, and Bedford and Roanoke counties, with 47 new cases each.

Statewide, there have been 1,657 outbreaks, which account for 36,698 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.