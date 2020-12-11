 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,395 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths
Virginia reports 3,395 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 274,438, an increase of 3,395 from Thursday.

There have been 4,370 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 35 from Thursday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 15,864, an increase of 141 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Friday were in Montgomery County, with 70 new cases, and Bedford and Roanoke counties, with 47 new cases each.

Statewide, there have been 1,657 outbreaks, which account for 36,698 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing has been rising and is now at 10.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Friday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,395 to 274,438

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 141 to 15,864

Statewide deaths: Up 35 to 4,370

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 16 to 470

Bath County: Up 8 to 97

Bedford County: Up 47 to 2,249

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 953

Buena Vista: Up 24 to 396

Covington: Up 13 to 251

Craig County: Up 1 to 107

Floyd County: Up 3 to 405

Franklin County: Up 26 to 1,880

Giles County: Up 15 to 405

Lexington: Up 6 to 425

Lynchburg: Up 71 to 3,273

Montgomery County: Up 70 to 4,367

Pulaski County: Up 35 to 998

Radford: Up 14 to 1,299

Roanoke: Up 35 to 4,558

Roanoke County: Up 47 to 3,572

Rockbridge County: Up 7 to 357

Salem: Up 4 to 1,015

Wythe County: Up 14 to 927

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

