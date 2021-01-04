 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 3,771 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported another 3,771 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 367,536, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results from testing also continues to rise. On Monday, it was at 15.8%, up from 15.3% on Sunday and 14.8% on Saturday.

There have been 5,132 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of eight from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,387, an increase of 77 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Monday were in Montgomery and Wythe counties, with 49 new cases each, and Bedford County, with 29.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,760 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As of Sunday, 87,618 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 5,848 from Saturday, according to the VDH dashboard. Vaccination numbers have not been updated with Monday's totals.

Statewide, 404,675 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,771 to 367,536

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 77 to 18,387

Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 5,132

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 17 to 836

Bath County: Up 2 to 189

Bedford County: Up 29 to 3,261

Botetourt County: Up 15 to 1,368

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 542

Covington: Up 7 to 408

Craig County: 150

Floyd County: Up 2 to 533

Franklin County: Up 14 to 2,426

Giles County: Up 14 to 652

Lexington: Up 8 to 645

Lynchburg: Up 35 to 4,440

Montgomery County: Up 49 to 5,341

Pulaski County: Up 25 to 1,634

Radford: Up 7 to 1,545

Roanoke: Up 11 to 5,381

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 4,792

Rockbridge County: Up 13 to 692

Salem: Up 9 to 1,195

Wythe County: Up 49 to 1,382

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

