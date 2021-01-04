Virginia reports 3,771 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported another 3,771 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total during the pandemic to 367,536, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results from testing also continues to rise. On Monday, it was at 15.8%, up from 15.3% on Sunday and 14.8% on Saturday.

There have been 5,132 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of eight from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,387, an increase of 77 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Monday were in Montgomery and Wythe counties, with 49 new cases each, and Bedford County, with 29.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,760 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.