Virginia reports 3,792 new COVID-19 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 472,447, an increase of 3,792 from Saturday.

There have been 6,078 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, a decrease of one from Saturday's report.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 20,712, an increase of 58 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River region, Lynchburg had the largest increase Sunday with 104 cases. Roanoke County had an increase of 58 cases.

Statewide, there have been 2,239 outbreaks, which account for 54,957 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to Saturday's report, 393,613 people in Virginia have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, 1,010,150 doses have been distributed as of Saturday. The VDH dashboard has not yet been updated with Sunday's numbers.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,792 to 472,447

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 58 to 20,712

Statewide deaths: Down 1 to 6,078

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 11 to 1,069

Bath County: Up 3 to 239

Bedford County: Up 43 to 4,824

Botetourt County: Up 12 to 1,755

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 690

Covington: Up 8 to 553

Craig County: Up 3 to 202

Floyd County: Up 3 to 660

Franklin County: Up 23 to 3,139

Giles County: Up 3 to 886

Lexington: Up 4 to 783

Lynchburg: Up 104 to 5,850

Montgomery County: Up 37 to 6,044

Pulaski County: Up 13 to 2,081

Radford: Up 3 to 1,755

Roanoke: Up 15 to 6,451

Roanoke County: Up 58 to 6,029

Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 991

Salem: Up 8 to 1,614

Wythe County: Up 7 to 1,713

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

