Virginia reports 3,853 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 296,093, an increase of 3,853 from Wednesday.

There have been 4,553 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 45 from Wednesday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,503, an increase of 150 from Wednesday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 73 new cases; Roanoke, with 61; Montgomery County, with 53; and Pulaski County, with 42.

Statewide, there have been 1,740 outbreaks, which account for 39,332 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.6%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.